Good word spreads about Thunder Bay race track

The word is out among U.S. racers that the Thunder City Speedway is one of the top three best dirt racing tracks in North America.

The race track has drawn crowds in unprecedented numbers this season.

Norm Nadin, developer of the race track, said this season the track typically saw 135 local racers with numbers rising to 150 with competitors from the United States.

This fall, 185 racers showed up for the invitationals.

“We had some guys come up from Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois, as well as Duluth, Minnesota,” Nadin said. “They had nothing but good things to say about the track, which is awesome for the future of it. They’re going to go back home and they’ll tell others to come and see what we have to offer.”

Nadin said many of the U.S. dirt race tracks are spread out, taking time to travel to and “don’t draw the crowds that we do.” In Thunder Bay, the track, located on Arthur Street West, draws racing fans from a short distance.

“When (the Americans) they saw our crowds, and if they’re up here racing, they end up going around in a victory circle and see a whole crowd of people cheering them on,” he said.

“They found that to be something they lack in the U.S. So they were totally impressed.”

The Thunder City track is also keeping local businesses busy with tire, sheet metal and graphic work business for the growing number of racers building cars. Nadin said he “100 per cent” sees growth in the businesses that are supplying these materials to the racers.

“I know this based on the simple fact that they sponsor us, and if they’re not making money, they’re not going to sponsor us,” he said, adding they’re giving back by sponsoring the racetrack because the racetrack is contributing to their business.

Work continues on plumbing and electrical infrastructure work to complete the track’s campsite to facilitate racers, their families and out-of-town racing fans.

“We’re getting close, and it should be open by next year,” Nadin said. “We’re not quite (done with) infill against the highway yet. We’re still bringing in more fill and that’s progressing. We’re talking about developing a little go-kart track for kids.”

The track will also undergo upgrades to aluminum bleachers and see the addition of a new scoreboard. Nadin said if the weather continues to hold up, they may have a jump start on these projects.

Five local vendors provided pizza, burgers, ice cream, sausages, meatballs, candy and beverages for everyone at the track and will continue next season as well.

“We’re going to look at the future, building a big pavilion with concessions, but that’s probably a few years out yet,” he said.

Meanwhile, the official racing season has ended and winter maintenance is underway.

Next October, organizers are aiming to bring a monster truck event to the track to delight fans.

“We did it two years ago, and it was a major hit,” he said. “This winter, we’re going to put some feelers out there to see who will come up and do the show for us. We’re trying to have some good family fun for the city and that’s really what our focus is.”

The speedway, which was built by brothers Norm and Louis Nadin based on a vision from the late racer Richard Shutte, was opened in 2021.