Girls hockey rewards its best and brightest

The Fort Frances Girls and Women’s Hockey Association recently held it annual Awards night, to celebrate a year of amazing hockey.

Four graduating players were awarded the FFGWHA bursary towards their further education. They were Julia Guertin, Piper Miller, Brooke Bodnarchuk and Hayden Allam.

Craig Miller was presented with the Tracy Coran Builder award for his services to the FFGWHA. Miller has held multiple board roles with the association and was also the driving force in the creation of the Girls and Women’s hockey Radio bingo fundraiser which makes the program as successful as it is and able to subsidize registration, covering tournament fees and helping with travel to large tournaments.

Emily Martin has been a long-time coach with the FFGWHA and will be leaving Fort Frances. For her hard work and dedication to coaching girls hockey she was presented with the first-ever FFGWHA Volunteer of the Year Award. On hand to present the award were Hayden Allam who played under Martin, Matt McClellan who coached with Martin and Aimee Matheson FFGWHA board member.

FFGWHA Volunteer of the Year Award – Emily Martin (new award)

FFGWHA Tracey Coran Builder Award – Craig Miller

Larry Tucker Memorial U9 Rookie of the Year Award – Aella Grynol

U7 Little Jets

MVP – Aniston Bruyere

Most Dedicated – Caylin Armstrong

Most Improved – Cecilia Brady

Team Spirit – Blake Loveday.

U9 Wolves

MVP – Layla Johnson & Katy Bourgeois

Most Dedicated – Arianna Vivian

Most Team Spirit – Bristol Moen

Most Improved – Mya York

U11 Red

MVP – Olivia Ronmark-Paishk

Most Dedicated – Aubrynn Tucker

Most Spirit – Phoenix Rose

Most Improved – Mackenzie Degagne

U11 Black

MVP – Charlie McLellan

Most Dedicated – Aela Drombolis

Most Spirit – Brynnlee Jewel

Most Improved – Rae Spoon

U11 Leafs

MVP – Leni Fry + Colby Ashworth

Most Dedicated – Kendall Hill

Most Spirit – McKenna Godin

Most Improved – Norah McCart

U13 Wolves

MVP – Cedar Bruyere

Most Dedicated – Jorja Guertin

Most Improved – Layla Kelly

Most Team Spirit – Josie Wilson

U13 Leafs

MVP – Willow Mason

Most Dedicated – Peyton Arpin

Most Improved – Abigail Matheson

Most Team Spirit – Halle Bruyere

U15

MVP – Logan Neurinski

Most Dedicated – Mya LePage

Most Improved – Kerrigan MacLean

Most Team Spirit – Isabella Foster

U18

MVP – Chloe Allen, not pictured.

Most Dedicated – Amorin Campbell

Most Improved – Julia Wrolstad

Most Team Spirit – Shayna Shute