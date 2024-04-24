Girls hockey rewards its best and brightest

The Fort Frances Girls and Women’s Hockey Association recently held it annual Awards night, to celebrate a year of amazing hockey.
Four graduating players were awarded the FFGWHA bursary towards their further education. They were Julia Guertin, Piper Miller, Brooke Bodnarchuk and Hayden Allam.
Craig Miller was presented with the Tracy Coran Builder award for his services to the FFGWHA. Miller has held multiple board roles with the association and was also the driving force in the creation of the Girls and Women’s hockey Radio bingo fundraiser which makes the program as successful as it is and able to subsidize registration, covering tournament fees and helping with travel to large tournaments.
Emily Martin has been a long-time coach with the FFGWHA and will be leaving Fort Frances. For her hard work and dedication to coaching girls hockey she was presented with the first-ever FFGWHA Volunteer of the Year Award. On hand to present the award were Hayden Allam who played under Martin, Matt McClellan who coached with Martin and Aimee Matheson FFGWHA board member.
FFGWHA Volunteer of the Year Award – Emily Martin (new award)
FFGWHA Tracey Coran Builder Award – Craig Miller
Larry Tucker Memorial U9 Rookie of the Year Award – Aella Grynol
U7 Little Jets
MVP – Aniston Bruyere
Most Dedicated – Caylin Armstrong
Most Improved – Cecilia Brady
Team Spirit – Blake Loveday.
U9 Wolves
MVP – Layla Johnson & Katy Bourgeois
Most Dedicated – Arianna Vivian
Most Team Spirit – Bristol Moen
Most Improved – Mya York
U11 Red
MVP – Olivia Ronmark-Paishk
Most Dedicated – Aubrynn Tucker
Most Spirit – Phoenix Rose
Most Improved – Mackenzie Degagne
U11 Black
MVP – Charlie McLellan
Most Dedicated – Aela Drombolis
Most Spirit – Brynnlee Jewel
Most Improved – Rae Spoon
U11 Leafs
MVP – Leni Fry + Colby Ashworth
Most Dedicated – Kendall Hill
Most Spirit – McKenna Godin
Most Improved – Norah McCart
U13 Wolves
MVP – Cedar Bruyere
Most Dedicated – Jorja Guertin
Most Improved – Layla Kelly
Most Team Spirit – Josie Wilson
U13 Leafs
MVP – Willow Mason
Most Dedicated – Peyton Arpin
Most Improved – Abigail Matheson
Most Team Spirit – Halle Bruyere
U15
MVP – Logan Neurinski
Most Dedicated – Mya LePage
Most Improved – Kerrigan MacLean
Most Team Spirit – Isabella Foster
U18
MVP – Chloe Allen, not pictured.
Most Dedicated – Amorin Campbell
Most Improved – Julia Wrolstad
Most Team Spirit – Shayna Shute