Fort Frances Lakers announce more returning players.

Over the last several weeks, the Fort Frances Lakers have announced that more players from last season’s squad are coming back to play this fall. With each social media post they include comments from Lakers GM Luke Judson.

Local forward Landon Lowes returns after a rookie year that saw him put up nine goals and six assists for a total of 15 points in 48 games.

“Landon practices, plays, and prepares the right way, and our younger players should look to him as an example of what it means to be a Laker,” said Lakers GM, Luke Judson. “He’s been working hard this off-season, and I’m looking forward to seeing him take on a bigger role in year two.”

The Lakers will also welcome back goaltender Gunner Pardis who spent most of last season in the stands as a backup goalie but had one of the Lakers’ season highlights when he dropped the gloves against Kenora Islanders goalie Matthew Stephens in a game in January.

“Young goalies should look up to Gunner’s example of hard work and perseverance,” Judson said. “We kept 3 goaltenders last season, and Gunner didn’t get the opportunity he deserved to play consistently. Despite that, Gunner came to work every day with a team-first mentality and an excellent attitude on and off the ice.”

Pardis got into six games and was credited with two wins, three losses and an overtime loss.

Defenseman Kale Nelson will be back on the blue line next year as well. The Fort Frances local proved himself a hard hitter last season according to Judson.

“”Kale was a player who outperformed our expectations last season. He asserted himself as one of the hardest-hitting players in our league,” Judson said. “I know he’s working hard this offseason. I’m looking for Kale to play sound defensively and dominate physically in his second year of Junior hockey.”

Nelson had five assists and 48 penalty minutes in 30 games last season.

Evan Kabel is another defender who surpassed the team’s expectations according to Judson.

“Evan blew away our expectations last season, and quickly established himself as a premier defenseman in our league,” Judson. “He has elite skating ability, and with a year of experience under his belt, we’ll need Evan to be at his best for us to compete for a championship.”

Kabel lost some time towards the end of the season when he had to have his appendix out but the blueliner contributed offensively for the Lakers with three goals and 14 assists for 17 points. He managed to get on the special teams score sheet marking both powerplay and shorthanded goals.

Teagan Wrolstad will look to become a leader for the Lakers on offense this year, Judson says.

“Teagan is one of the most naturally skilled players in the SIJHL,” he said. “He’s been working hard this offseason to get stronger for his second year of junior hockey. He’ll have an opportunity to be a leader for us offensively, and develop his 200-foot game.”

Wrolstad had four goals and five assists last season over 30 games and 16 penalty minutes.

Big man Kyle Garland from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL will be back manning the blue line as well. The 6’2 201 lb defender joined later in the season but contributed three goals, seven assists and 53 penalty minutes in 27 games.

“Kyle came to us last year mid-season in a trade from Gatineau in the QJHL,” said Judson. “He immediately asserted himself as a leader in the locker room, and gave us the veteran presence we needed on our blue line. Kyle makes life miserable for our opponents every night, and sets a good example for his teammates.”

Local forward Noah McPherson returns to the Lakers after a four goal, nine assist first season. McPherson played in 42 games and sat in the box for 39 penalty minutes.

The Lakers most recently announced returning player is Foster Couvier of Miniota, MB. Couvier picked up three assists from the blue line and could often be seen patrolling minor and high school hockey games in the area wearing the black and white stripes of an official.

“Foster was our first recruit as a staff with the Lakers,” Judson said. “He showed up to work every day and became a consistent example of work ethic and commitment to defense. Foster is dedicated to the program on and off the ice, and became a fan favourite for his work in the community throughout the season.”

The Lakers kick off training camp on Aug. 28 and will host their fall golf tournament at Heron Landing Golf Course on Sept. 7 with registration open already. For more information, see the Fort Frances Lakers Facebook page.