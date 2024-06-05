Fort Frances bowler comes out top in the country, despite having no alley at home

There may no longer be a bowling alley in Fort Frances but that didn’t stop one local bowler from finishing in the top men’s spot at the Canadian Five Pin Bowling Association National Open. Jeff Watts has been driving to Dryden twice a week to keep his bowling skills sharp.

These larger bowling events are played in a ‘step ladder’ format, starting with the fifth qualifier playing the fourth and the winner going on to play the third place qualifier, and the winner of that match playing the second qualifier with that winner going on to play whoever qualified in first place.

Jeff Watts from Fort Frances, representing northern Ontario, won gold in the Canadian Five Pin Bowling Association National Open. He traveled to Dryden twice a week to practice, due to no bowling alley at home. On the left is silver medallist from Alberta Tyler Tytgat and on the right bronze medallist from BC Derek Orne. – Submitted

Watts qualified to be part of Team Northern Ontario at the open provincial championships in Timmins in March where he finished at the top of the men’s singles field. Because he qualified in first place in the championship round he had to be beaten twice but only lost the first game.

At the Canadian Five Pin Bowling Association National Open in Ottawa last week Watts qualified in second place and managed to beat the top qualifier, Tyler Tytgat of Alberta in two matches to win the championship. Derek Orne of British Columbia finished in third place.

“It’s still so surreal,” Watts said. “It’s a huge tournament, it’s a lot of stress, you know. Every ball counts. It’s pretty stressful emotionally and physically throughout the week. It’s one of the biggest tournaments in Canada and to win it’s an extreme honour.”

Watts says winning makes the drives up to Dryden worth it.

“Unfortunately our bowling alley here was closed but I love this sport so much, I’ll never quit,” he said. “So that’s why we drive up to Dryden twice a week just to bowl.”

Watts was also pleased to follow in the steps of another great northern Ontario bowler.

“I happened to win the event the same day 50 years to the day that Mr. Ron Stansfield won it,” Watts said. “It’s kind of nice because he’s a legend in our area.”

In team play Northern Ontario placed second after a tough final against Quebec.