Former Fort Frances resident returns to hometown to host 3-Day Olympic Boxing Training Camp

Brant Witherspoon’s boxing journey began when was 13 years old in Fort Frances, Ontario, his hometown where no boxing gyms existed. His father Gord helped him collect boxing equipment in their garage so he could train as best as he could, but Witherspoon still found it difficult to excel without a proper coach and boxing gym.

When he moved to Thunder Bay around his early 20s hoping to find a boxing gym, there were still not many options. “I hit a bit of a dead end and I tried to do as best I could competing, but the options weren’t there like they used to be,” Witherspoon said.

But Witherspoon never gave up on his passion. In January this year, he opened Spooners Boxing Academy in Thunder Bay, the first boxing studio to open in the city in nearly 20 years, to give people what he wished he had when he was a kid.

“One of the first things I want to do is to start putting on training camps and stuff like that around Northwestern Ontario for kids like me that didn’t have a gym to go to,” Witherspoon said.

Witherspoon had previously coached boxing classes at a martial arts gym in Thunder Bay, but now that he has full ownership of his own gym, he is able to turn his vision to reality.

The academy offers a large space for a variety of boxing needs. In the basement there is tons of mat space, boxing bags, and two rings in a cage. On the second floor, a large space resembling a night club and music venue is available for competitive boxing shows in the future.

All ages are welcome at the gym, and a variety of programs are offered such as beginner to advanced boxing, competitive boxing, boxing bootcamps, kids programs, and personal training.

“People don’t have to compete when they come in here,” he said. “But I do want to eventually turn it into a more of a competitive gym but still have the option for anybody to come in and work out. So I’m there seven days a week. I run all different classes from beginners kids all the way up to advanced competition.”

Witherspoon says he enjoys engaging with a “more serious crowd,” which refers to anyone who is genuinely interested in developing their boxing skills, rather than the amount of times one shows up to the gym.

“I’m not trying to sell people just a fitness class or a recreational class. I’m actually just keeping boxing skills,” he said. “It’s getting more people that are actually wanting to learn more boxing skills. So it’s not necessarily how often that they show up, it’s more that they actually want to learn.”

Furthermore, Witherspoon plans to bring his expertise back to the place he grew up.

A 3-Day Olympic Boxing Training Camp will take place on April 19 to 21 in the Fort Frances East End Hall.

There will be a different focus each day of the class. On Friday, the class takes place for 2 hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and for 2 hours on Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

All ages are welcome to sign up for the class, even young kids as long as they are able to pay attention and not cause distractions for other attendees, Witherspoon says.

People can show up wearing anything that is comfortable to workout in. Although equipment will be provided, people are welcome to bring their own boxing equipment, such as gloves, if they have it.

Witherspoon says to sign up latest by Thursday April 18 so that he and his colleague know how much equipment to bring from Thunder Bay to Fort Frances.

For those who can’t make it to the training camp this time, Witherspoon says he’ll be back in the future.

Boxing can build confidence and provide self defence skills that carry throughout a lifetime. Witherspoon encourages people to get out of their comfort zone because they might discover a love for boxing like he once did.

“[Boxing], for me, it’s changed my whole life,” he said. “Anytime I’ve been in a bad spot, boxing has gotten me out of it.”

“I think just the confidence it gives you knowing that you have certain skills you can defend yourself with, that confidence carries throughout your whole life with everything you do.”

Self-defence skills must’ve been inherited through his family line, because Witherspoon’s father Gord runs the local Borderland Judo Club in Fort Frances. Although Witherspoon gave judo a try, he recalls having a fascination with boxing ever since he was young, whether it involved wanting a punching bag, playing boxing video games, or watching it on the television.

Spooners Boxing Academy will be offering a three-day all-ages boxing training camp later this month. Organizer Brant Witherspoon grew up in Fort Frances, and owns a boxing gym in Thunder Bay.- Submitted photos

“I just love the movements of punching,” he said. “Putting in my music and just training by myself too, I just love that about it. So I think it’s the individuality of it too, that I can do it on my own as well.”

As a final note to community members interested in giving boxing a shot, Witherspoon says “you never know where it could take you, and those skills, that confidence it gives you, it can benefit you in so many different ways.”

To contact Witherspoon for boxing training camp registration or other inquiries, email at spoonersboxing@gmail.com , call at 807-276-8496, or message on Facebook at Spooners Boxing Academy.