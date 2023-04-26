Courting victory at the Silver Fox Tournament

A group of 17 Sunset Country Squash players participated in the seasons last tourney this past weekend, the Silver Fox/Squash Cancer Charity Tournament in Thunder Bay, April 21-23, 2023.

Several players had success.

Mike Brady continued his winning ways in Men’s C division taking the title over Thunder Bay’s Richard Cole. Brother Ryan Brady was runner-up in Men’s B division losing to Thunder Bay’s James Gill.

In Men’s D division an all Fort final between juniors Carter Payne and Hunter Jean. Hunter prevailed winning ‘D’ 3 games to 1.

The Junior B division was a Fort sweep with Grayson Wright defeating Jorja Guertin and Mark Fitzgerald 3rd place.

Other juniors gained experience with their first out of town action.

Ex Fort Frances Junior star Anniss Seid was triumphant over Thunder Bay’s premier player Sean Cameron in an explosive and exciting 5 game ‘A’ final.

This wraps up the season for the Sunset Country Squash Club’s successful season.

