Aquafit certification still in process, swim lessons begin soon

The Fort Frances Memorial Sports Centre says they are still in the process of training a certified instructor for Aquafit classes.

“We are working on enrolling a few of our staff in the necessary training programs for Aquafit certification and are looking forward to offering this program to the community as soon as we are able to,” said Nathan Young, recreation and culture manager.

Aquafit classes were initially cancelled in December 2022. The town hoped to resume the program shortly but soon realized it would be necessary to have someone trained.

In an earlier interview with the Times, former recreation and culture manager Tyler Young said they expected to get the program running by early June this year.

“One of our full-time staff members is completing the course to be trained as an Aquafit instructor,” said the former manager. “She should be finished by the end of this month and we expect to resume Aquafit in early June.”

Nevertheless, Young says the centre will keep the community informed about future program offerings as soon as they can.

“At this point we are still working on completing the required certifications to offer these classes. We will announce these programs to the community once we are ready to offer them,” Young said.

Swim lessons were recently added to the Fall program offerings with the first lesson set to begin on September 5.

The centre is looking at roughly 150 swim lesson students entering the new season.

“Things have been going well,” said Young. “We have been able to add programs to the schedule to accommodate our waitlist and provide lessons to all that signed up in the first week. We are still reaching out to the waitlists to complete the enrollment process.”