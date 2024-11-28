‘52 Canadians ice plant to be commissioned this week

Parts are being installed and the ice plant in the ‘52 Canadians rink at the Memorial Sports Centre should be undergoing testing over the next week or so.

Ice making is set to begin as soon as possible, though the Town has provided no timeline for the availability of the rink.

The Town of Fort Frances announced on Oct. 2 that the rink would be out of commission due to a malfunction with the ice plant. At that time they estimated that it would take four to eight weeks to repair with custom parts needed for the fix.

In the interim, local user groups–like hockey associations and skating clubs–have been sent scrambling for ice time at other arenas in the area, including in Emo and at the Duke Arena in Couchiching First Nation.

On Tuesday, the Fort Frances Muskie Boys hockey team played their first NorWOSSA game of the season against Sioux North in Emo. The original first game of the year against Beaver Brae was postponed when the school couldn’t secure ice time for both boys and girls games.

A statement from the Town’s Operations and Facilities department issued Monday says the ice plant was to be commissioned early this week but an opening date has not been announced.

Informal and unofficial conversations with area hockey coaches have indicated that ice use at ‘52 Canadians should begin by Monday Dec. 9, assuming ice making goes as planned.