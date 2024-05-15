Winning Together for Wellness

Split the Pot Lottery returns with bigger prizes to win in support of Ontario hospitals!

Split the Pot Lottery is back, and it’s bigger and better than before with larger early reward prizes and more hospital partners, including Riverside Foundation for Health Care. From May 9 to June 20, this collaborative fundraising effort supports 58 participating hospitals across Ontario and offers players 34 chances to win a minimum of $600,000 in prizes — 21 chances to win early bird prizes totaling $100,000 and 13 chances to win a split of the grand prize payout totaling a guaranteed minimum of $500,000. The most recent grand prize draw in March saw the grand prize payout climb to $1,077,915.

Split the Pot Lottery gives players the chance to win big and empowers them to choose how their support helps advance hospital health care. By participating in the largest partnered fundraising initiative in Ontario, they have the power to make a big impact, contributing to vital healthcare initiatives in their communities and across the province.

“We’re excited to see so many hospital foundations come together, with even more new partners joining us for this next campaign,” says Paul McIntyre Royston, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation. “Everyone wins when you play Split the Pot Lottery. Not only does it make a difference for hospitals of all sizes and from all communities throughout Ontario, but it also celebrates our dedicated donors and supporters in a fun way that gives them tons of chances to win great prizes!”

To give players more chances to win, the grand prize payout will continue to be divided among 13 winners, and there will be 21 chances for players to win a total of $100,000 in early bird prizes. And, of course, Ontario patients win big too, with a portion of proceeds from every ticket purchased going directly to partnering hospitals through their foundations.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the Split the Pot website: splitthepot.ca. All tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, May 16 will be eligible for all five early bird draws, plus the grand prize draws.