Window & Door Store delivers chemo bags to La Verendrye Hospital

The Management and Staff of The Window & Door Store are proud to announce the successful delivery of 75 Chemo Bags to the Chemo Department at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances. This generous initiative, supported by numerous businesses and individuals within the community, marks a significant step in providing comfort and support to those undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Over the past five months, The Window & Door Store has diligently worked alongside various local businesses and organizations to collect essential items for these Chemo Bags. The goal has been to compile resources that can help alleviate some of the physical and emotional burdens faced by chemotherapy patients. These bags, filled with thoughtfully selected items, are designed to offer practical assistance and a touch of comfort during a challenging time.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” said Jessica Ogden, Owner at The Window & Door Store. “The generosity we’ve witnessed has been truly inspiring, and it’s heartwarming to see so many people come together to make a positive impact on the lives of those battling cancer.”

The delivery of the first 75 bags is only the beginning. The Window & Door Store has prepared a total of 150 Chemo Bags, with plans to distribute the remaining bags in the coming weeks. Each bag contains a variety of items, including personal care products, snacks, cozy blankets, and inspirational messages, all aimed at providing comfort and encouragement to patients during their treatment journey.

Window & Door Store Management & Staff, Shannon & Jessica, Nurses from the Chemo Department, and Delaine McLeod, Director for Riverside Foundation for Healthcare. – Submitted photo

“We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to this project,” added Ogden. “Every donation, big or small, has made a difference. Together, we are bringing hope and support to those who need it most.”

The Window & Door Store invites other businesses and community members to continue supporting this initiative. Donations of items or financial contributions are still welcome and will help ensure that even more patients can benefit from these thoughtful care packages.

For more information about the Chemo Bags project or to find out how you can get involved, please contact Jessica Ogden at 807-274-0302 or marketing@windowdoor.net.

The Window & Door Store is dedicated to serving the Fort Frances community not only through its business operations but also by engaging in meaningful community service projects. By fostering a spirit of giving and support, The Window & Door Store aims to make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of those around them.