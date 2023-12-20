Where to turn when mail goes missing

Residents who feel they were a victim in the recently reported mail thefts have a few options to resolve their concerns, according to a spokesperson for Canada Post.

According to a police report, the Fort Frances OPP detachment received a complaint from Canada Post on December 4, that a contract cleaner was potentially stealing mail from the Fort Frances Post Office.

The Fort Frances OPP Crime Unit, working in conjunction with Canada Post’s Security Investigation Services, conducted an investigation into the theft. A search warrant was executed at a residence in LaVallee Township and on an associated vehicle. The OPP recovered a quantity of stolen property including gift cards, rebate coupons, and some parcels. Over 60 victims have been identified and that number is expected to increase as the investigation continues.

As a result of the investigation, a 56-year-old LaVallee resident, has been arrested and faces multiple criminal charges.

“We take these matters and the security of the mail very seriously,” said the Canada Post spokesperson. “Our Postal Inspectors work in constant collaboration with police services throughout the country to ensure security of the mail. If a customer sees any suspicious activity or experiences theft, they should contact the police.”

Because this recent case is an active investigation and is before the courts, Canada Post is unable to comment on it directly. However, in general terms, the first step in a case of missing mail should be a call to the sender of the expected mail, or to the person you sent the mail to.

If that call confirms that a parcel seems to be missing, and it’s felt the parcel is lost or possibly stolen, contact Canada Post’s Customer Service (1 866-607-6301). They have the resources to look into the matter, and potentially work with the sender. In the event that the parcel was a purchased item, the customer should also contact the sender to begin their claim for a refund or have the parcel sent to them again, said Canada Post.

If the parcel is suspected to be stolen, the OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

If there are concerns about identity fraud, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

There are also a few steps residents can take to protect their mail – particularly from “porch pirate” style thefts, from doorsteps, and community boxes: