We’re ready for your Letters to Santa!

Christmas is just over a month away, and we want to help get your wishes to Santa Claus in time.

Here at the Fort Frances Times, we’ve been a go-between for the children of the Rainy River District and the big man himself, Santa Claus, for a very long time. It’s a responsibility we take very seriously. Every year we open up our mailboxes so that all of those letters can be passed along to the North Pole, and it’s that time again.

We want your letters to Santa! It’s easier than ever this year to submit them to us. You can have your parents or guardians drop them off to us in person at the Fort Frances Times office on First Street East, mail them to 116 First Street East, Fort Frances, Ontario, P9A 1K2, you can type them out and submit them by email to our special Letters to Santa inbox at santa@fortfrances.com, or you can submit them on our website at fftimes.com/letters-to-santa.

We send every letter we get to Santa Claus, but we also publish them in our special Christmas Greeting Edition of the Fort Frances Times, which will come out on December 20 this year.

With so many ways to get your letters to us, we need to make sure we get them in time to get them to Santa, so we have to have your letters before Wednesday, December 8, 2023, or we won’t have time to get them to the North Pole.

Fort Frances Times editor Megan Walchuk said she’s so excited to once again help send letters to Santa Claus for the children of the Rainy River District.

“I look forward to this all year round,” she said.

“We all love spreading holiday cheer here at the Times, and getting to see what everyone wants for Christmas this year, and how good everyone has been, is always a great way to kick off the season.”

So get your Christmas wish lists in to us before December 8, and look for your letter in our Christmas Greeting Edition later next month!