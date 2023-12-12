Sunshine remains sparse this week

Tonight will begin partly cloudy but clearing late in the evening with a high of -7 C (19 F) and a low of -19 (-2).

Tomorrow will be sunny during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -3 (27) with a low of -2 (28).

Thursday will see more sunny skies during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of 5 (41) and a low of 2 (36).

In the extended forecast, Friday will bring cloudy skies during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 4 (39) with a low of -7 (19) and Saturday will have a mix of sun and cloud during the day with partly cloudy skies and a chance of flurries overnight and a high of -2 (28) with a low of -6 (21).

The record high for today is 7 (45) set in 1913 and the record low is -39 (-38) set in 1995.

Sunset today is at 4:18 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:58 a.m.