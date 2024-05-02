Sunshine breaks through this weekend with warmer temps in store

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of rain and a low of 5 C (41 F).

Tomorrow will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 14 (57) and a low of 5 (41).

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers before becoming clear overnight with a high of 12 (54) and a low of 3 (37).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be sunny during the day with cloudy periods overnight with a high of 18 (64) and a low of 10 (50), and Monday will be cloudy throughout the day an overnight with a high of 18 (84) and a low of 11 (52).

The record high for today is 29 (84) set in 1980 and the record low is -10 (14) set in 1967.

Sunset today is at 8:31 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:49 a.m.