Showers linger through weekend

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the early evening with a low of 2 C (36).

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day before becoming cloudy with a continuing chance of showers overnight and a high of 13 (55) with a low of -2 (28).

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day becoming clear overnight with a high of 8 (46) and a low of -7 (19).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 12 (54) and a low of 0 (32) and Sunday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day with cloudy periods remaining overnight and a high of 16 (61) and a low of 1 (34).

The record high for today is 26 (79) set in 1955 and the record low is -16 (3) set in 1962.

Sunset today is at 7:59 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:30 a.m.