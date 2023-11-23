Flurries inbound for weekend

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of -13 C (9 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly sunny during the day and clear overnight with a high of -4 (25) and a low of -12 (10).

Saturday will see clear skies in the daytime with the overnight period seeing cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and a high of -3 (27) with a low of -8 (18).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of -4 (25) and a low of -14 (7) and Monday will again see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of -6 (21) and a low of -11 (12).

The record high for today is 10 (50) set in 2011 and the record low is -27 (-17) set in 1956.

Sunset today is at 4:26 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:35 a.m.