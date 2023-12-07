Flurries expected going into weekend

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness and a low of 1 C (34 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of showers or drizzle during the day, remaining cloudy overnight with a chance of flurries and a high of 5 (41) with a low of -6 (21).

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -4 (25) and a low of -12 (10).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day, remaining cloudy overnight with a high of -7 (19) and a low of -13 (9) and Monday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries and cloudy periods overnight with a high of -7 (19) and a low of -15 (5).

The record high for today is 8 (46) set in 1918 and the record low is -36 (-33) set in 1908.

Sunset today is at 4:18 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:53 a.m.