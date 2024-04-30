Cold, wet weather to last through the week

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of rain and a low of 3 C (37 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 9 (48) and a low of 1 (34).

Thursday will be cloudy throughout the day with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 13 (55) with a low of 5 (41).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be cloudy with period of rain throughout the day and overnight with a high of 12 (54) and a low of 6 (43) and Saturday will continue to see cloudy skies with a high of 14 (57) and a low of 5 (41).

The record high for today is 32 (90) set in 1952 and the record low is -7 (19) set in 2003.

Sunset today is at 8:28 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:52 a.m.