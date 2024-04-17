Cold, wet weather rings in the weekend

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or flurries and a low of 0 C (32 F).

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of rain showers and flurries during the day becoming cloudy with flurries overnight and a high of 7 (45) with a low of -2 (28).

Friday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries throughout the day and overnight with a high of 3 (37) and a low of -4 (25).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud becoming clear overnight with a high of 8 (46) and a low of -5 (23), and Sunday will be sunny and clear with a high of 13 (55) and a low of -1 (30).

The record high for today is 25 (77) set in 1911 and the record low is -12 (10) set in 2022.

Sunset today is at 8:09 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:16 a.m.