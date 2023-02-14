Cloudy skies and snow for Valentine’s Day forecast

Love is in the air tonight, along with some clouds, a little snow, and the risk of freezing rain, with a forecasted low of -12 C (10 F).

Tomorrow will see clouds and snow during the day before becoming partly cloudy with a chance of more snow overnight and a high of -10 (14) with a low of -22 (-8).

Thursday will see sunny and clear skies with a high of -13 (9) and a low of -24 (-11).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries overnight and a high of -7 (19) with a low of -12 (10) and Saturday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries overnight and a high of -4 (25) with a low of -10 (14).

The record high for today is 9 (48) set in 2018 and the record low is -42 (-44) set in 1909.

Sunset today is at 5:33 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:22 a.m.