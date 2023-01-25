Bundle up – cold weather rolling in this weekend

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -21 C (-6 F).

Tomorrow will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of snow overnight and a high of -12 (10) with a low of -12 (10).

Friday will see periods of snow with a high of -11 (12) and a low of -25 (-13).

In the extended forecast, Saturday kicks off a cold snap with sunny and clear skies and a high of -20 (-4) with a low of -30 (-22) and Sunday will continue to see sunny and clear skies with a high of -20 (-4) with a low of -31 (-24).

The record high for today is 6 (43) set in 1973 and the record low is -39 (-38) set in 1996.

Sunset today is at 5:01 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:51 a.m.