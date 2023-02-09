Above freezing temps continue

Tonight will see some clouds before becoming clear with a low of -19 C (-2 F).

Tomorrow will be sunny and clear with a high of -4 (25) and a low of -8 (18).

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of 5 (41) and a low of -4 (25).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will se cloudy skies with a high of 1 (34) and a low of -7 (19) and Monday will continue to be cloudy with a high of 0 (32) and a low of -6 (21).

The record high for today is 9 (48) set in 1976 and the record low is -39 (-38) set in 2019.

Sunset today is at 5:25 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:30 a.m.