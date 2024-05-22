Walk for Alzheimer’s takes off from the Sorting Gap this Saturday

Get your shoes tied up and stretch those hammies, it’s time once again to walk to help fight back against Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada’s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is ready to run this Saturday, May 25, 2024, and the Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River is giving those in Fort Frances a chance to get in on the action. The local walk is being held beginning at the Sorting Gap Marina this Saturday, giving everyone a chance to head down and walk for those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, as well as their families and care partners.

Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River client services co-ordinator Mary O’Connor noted that the walk will have two different routes to account for the more active runners and those looking for a more casual stroll. O’Connor shared that runners or those looking for a more intensive event will start from the Sorting Gap and run to the Point and back, while those opting for the more casual walk will head from the Sorting Gap to La Verendrye Hospital and back.

Following a few scaled down virtual years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the walk has continued to pick up steam since its return to full form, even as high waters in 2022 forced a relocation to the outdoor track at Fort Frances High School. While this week has presented some less than ideal weather, water levels are well below flood points, and the walk is still planned to go ahead for Saturday. Dryden will be seeing their own version of the Walk for Alzheimer’s the following day, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

O’Connor said the event will be a great opportunity to get out and enjoy some fresh air while supporting a good cause. She also noted that participants would be treated to a free barbecue lunch prepared by the Kiwanis Club of Fort Frances, and including a handful of delicious salads made by community contributors, following the walk’s completion.

Registration for the walk begins at 10:30 a.m., with a warm up taking place before participants take off at 11:00 a.m. For those who haven’t registered ahead of time, a walk t-shirt can be purchased day of for $20.

Walkers can sign up to participate and collect funds for this event ahead of time by heading to the Alzheimer Society website. O’Connor also shared that those who haven’t preregistered or raised funds are still encouraged to come down to the Sorting Gap on Saturday as she will have registration forms available, adding that everyone is welcome and can help out in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.