Truth and Reconciliation events planned for Friday, Monday

Monday, September 30, 2024, is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation across Canada, and local organizations and agencies have banded together to offer a handful of events to honour it.

The Truth and Reconciliation Committee is a group of more than a dozen local organizations who have worked together for the past few years to put on events in recognition of National Day, organizing the annual honour walk while also putting on a host of other activities that vary from year to year. This year, the committee planned for three days of observance, which included the flag raising held at the Fort Frances Civic Centre on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Jena Thomasson of Giishkaandago’ikwe Health Services and Bill Morrsion of Weechi-It-Te-Win Family Services are both members of the organizing committee, and now that one event has been completed, they shared whats in store for the remainder of the recognized week of Truth and Reconciliation. Thomasson said the next events will be held this Friday, September 27, 2024, with one mostly private dinner followed by an open drum social.

“We’ll be having a dinner that’s open to our elders and residential school survivors,” she explained.

“We’re still determining what kind of speaker will be present, but we really just wanted an opportunity for our elders to come together and just know how appreciated they are, especially for the many sacrifices that they’ve had to make. Food is always a great thing, and being able to talk with your peers, so we just wanted to be able to provide a opportunity for everyone to come together. Then the drum social is following the dinner, and that will be open to everyone. Our elders love hearing the drum, so it was just a good lead into a relaxing, but healing night.”

While the term drum social might not be familiar as a pow wow, Weechi-It-Te-Win’s cultural coordinator Don Smith said it’s a social gathering where songs are played and sang, and people are eating and visiting. Thomasson said the drums from Giishkaandago’ikwe, the United Native Friendship Centre and Weechi-It-Te-Win will all be at the drum social that night.

Monday, September 30, 2024, marks both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as well as the fullest day of activities for those in town. Thomasson said the day will start with a sunrise ceremony at 7:00 a.m. that will be open to residential school survivors. The sunrise ceremony will be hosted by Debbie Fairbanks. Thomasson said those who attend are invited to wear their ribbon skirts, and if they are pipe carriers, they are also encouraged to bring and smoke their pipe.

The Honour Walk, organized by the committee, is planned for later that day, with participants encouraged to begin gathering at the Point Park baseball diamond beginning at 10:30 a.m. The walk is starting at the diamond area of the park, Morrison said, because the grounds there were once a gathering place for local Indigenous people.

“It has been a crucial gathering place for centuries,” he said.

“Elder Don Jones of Nigigoonsiminikaaning First Nation will have a traditional opening.”

The walk will get underway at 11:00 a.m. and head to the residential school monument at the Nanicost grounds, and Morrison said it’s expected to be bigger than ever thanks to the support of some key local businesses and organizations.

“First Student Bussing has been very generous,” he said.

“They offered to bus the students for free. We don’t know exactly how many students will be there yet, but we’re hoping to have at least 1,000 people there, total, upwards of 1,500 people even. We actually shortened the route up as well so elders can make it. We’re having 12 golf carts Heron Landing generously donated for the walk for anybody who needs it, and I think Couchiching First Nation has offered their vans.”

Morrison said Safeway Fort Frances has also generously donated hundreds of bottles of water and other items to the walk as a way to lend their support.

Once at the residential school monument, everyone will be treated to a lunch before the Grand Council Treaty #3 powwow gets underway, which will bring the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to a close. The powwow will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, with grand entries at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., a Residential School Survivor’s song at 3:00 p.m. and fish fry at 5:30 p.m. Grand Council Treaty #3 also announced there will be pontoon boat rides running from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. for residential school survivors and elders. The powwow is open to all, including all drums, and honorariums will be provided for registered dancers. Vendors interested in taking part are asked to register ahead of time with Hayley Jaculak by emailing Hayley.Jaculak@treaty3.ca or calling 807-548-4214 ext. 707.