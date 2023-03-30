Traffic stop leads to arrest, multiple charges

(Fort Frances, ON) – On March 26, 2023, shortly before 11:00 a.m. members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on the One Hundred Block of Third Street West in the Town of Fort Frances.

The driver was a suspended driver and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under suspension.

As a result of a further investigation, the driver, a 39-year-old from Fort Frances, was charged with: Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (x3), Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 and Driving while under Suspension.

The accused is schedule to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 8, 2023, in Fort Frances.