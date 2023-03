Trade Your Car Keys for Green Pints This St. Patrick’s Day

MADD Canada is asking St. Patrick’s Day revellers to rely on responsible planning, not luck, to get home safely this weekend.

“When you’re out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow or throughout the weekend, please don’t rely on luck to get home safely,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “Take a few minutes ahead of time to plan your sober transportation. It can prevent a tragedy, and a lifetime of grief and heartache for you and those on the road around you.”

Impaired driving continues to be a deadly problem on Canadian roads, in spite of laws, police efforts and awareness initiatives. Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.

This St. Patrick’s Day, MADD Canada is urging Canadians to:

Never drive impaired; call an Uber or a cab, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or call a sober friend or family member;

Never ride with a driver who is impaired;

Call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home can call any of these local taxi companies:

North Air Taxi: 807-274-5301, 807-276-1274 or Toll Free 1-800-465-7761

Gold Star Taxi – (807) 271-2757

City Cab and Van Service (Int’l Falls) 1-218-283-8635 or (218) 240-4332 (Cab Cell)