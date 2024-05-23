Town updates residents on responsibilities of by-law officers for animal control

There have recently been some concerns around whether by-law officers have been doing their jobs, last Friday the Town of Fort Frances posted a press release to clarify what the duties of by-law officers are when it comes to animal control and other concerns in the community.

The release was attributed to interim CAO Travis Rob.

“We acknowledge the concerns expressed by residents regarding the enforcement of by-laws related to animal welfare. It is important to clarify the roles and responsibilities of our By-Law Enforcement Officers concerning Animal Control within our community.”

Animal control however does not mean that they will confiscate animals from alleged abusive situations.

“First and foremost, we want to emphasize that the Town of Fort Frances is vehemently against animal abuse. We strongly urge residents to re-home their pets responsibly if they cannot care for them, rather than resorting to neglect, abandonment, or abuse. If you witness any form of animal abuse, please report it immediately to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), who are responsible for investigating these cases.”

The release also cites the following information available on fortfrances.ca

Reporting Animal Neglect & Abuse:

Contact OPP Animal Abuse Reporting at 1-833-9ANIMAL (1-833-926-4625).

Also mentioned on our website is when you should call Animal Control:

To report a missing dog or cat.

To file a complaint about a dog or cat, such as excessive noise or presence on your property without consent.

If you find a stray dog or cat.

If you see a dog or cat that is off its leash or not under the effective control of a responsible person.

If you are attacked by a dog or cat.

If an owner fails to remove and dispose of excrement left by a dog or cat on public property or private property without the owner’s consent (poop and scoop).

Rob also praised the work of By-Law Enforcement Officers in their animal control duties.

“Our By-Law Enforcement Officers are dedicated to their duties in the Animal Control division. They have successfully reunited many lost pets with their families and recently found new homes for two unclaimed animals. We extend our gratitude to our two By-Law Enforcement Officers for their compassion and dedication to the pets of Fort Frances.”

We understand that the role of By-Law Enforcement is often met with public scrutiny. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our officers for their resilience and commend them for their continuous hard work and commitment to our community.