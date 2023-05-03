Town still undecided on fate of Sunny Cove

Over the past few years, Sunny Cove Camp east of Fort Frances has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Fort Frances interim CAO Travis Rob says at this moment in time, the Town is still undecided on if they will sell Sunny Cove, fix it, neither, or both.

He admits there’s lots of work that needs to be done. There are maintenance things like replacing doors, windows and beds, but also bigger problems, like the need for major structural renovations on Russell Hall.

“There’s the gamut of work to be done,” says Rob.

During the flooding last year, a bog floated into the camp. Rob did say there are plans to remove it in some capacity once they’re able to do so.

He says the town needs to work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans before embarking on the bog’s removal, since they will need to be working in and around the water.

Rob says that work needs to wait until after the fish spawn on June 15. He says the bog’s removal was included in the town’s flood claim to the province for relief funding.

When asked when Sunny Cove could be functional again, Rob responded that the town did not budget any money to operate it this year.