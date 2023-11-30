Town names two Junior Citizens of the Year for 2023

Kara Dresen and Campbell Sether were announced as Fort Frances Junior Citizens of the year on Monday night by Mayor Andrew Hallikas.

“One of the real perks of being the mayor is the opportunity to recognize and thank outstanding individuals in our community,” Hallikas said. “This evening we have a special event as we recognize not one, but two junior citizens of the year.”

Typically the town only honours one junior citizen of the year but Hallikas said the committee had a hard time picking.

“I won’t reveal any information about the deliberations of the Citizen of the Year committee,” he said. “Except to say that when you’re presented with two outstanding young people, it’s very difficult to choose between them. So the committee decided –wisely I think– that both were equally deserving. So for the very first time, we have two junior citizens of the year simultaneously. I’ll quote from the letter that we sent to Campbell and Kara. The Town of Fort Frances is immensely grateful for your unwavering service and dedication to our community. Your efforts and commitment have not gone unnoticed.”

Mayor Andrew Hallikas, centre, awarded the Junior Citizen of the Year award to Kara Dresen, left, and Campbell Sether, during Monday evening’s council meeting. They each are active volunteers in the community, and made the choice between them so difficult for the selection committee, that both were awarded the honour of Junior Citizen. Congratulations! – Allan Bradbury photo

During the presentation Hallikas read from the nomination for each of the honourees:

“Kara Dresen has been described by her nominator as having amazing community spirit. For one so young – Kara is only 10 years old – she has accomplished a great deal. Kara has been an honourary member of the Voyageur Lions Club, too young for actual membership, and as such, she is always available to help with organizing the can collection bins. She participated in the 2022 Christmas parade with the Voyageur Lions and plans on doing it again this year. Actually, this year you’re going to be chauffeured,” Hallikas added. “She participated in the 2023 Polar Plunge. And last spring she participated in the “jail or bail” fundraiser and raised $325 For our new spray park. Kara has volunteered for the Fort Frances Volunteer Bureau and for the past three years she has assisted with the running of the Family Centre. She has helped with clothing donations, gardening, providing lunches and cleaning. Kara is an active and award winning student at her school. She participates in sports and stays on after the event has ended to cheer for younger students. She is also a young philanthropist, any time she hears of an organization needing financial assistance, she plans and sets up lemonade stands to raise money, she has raised money for the Bear Clan, the Voyageur Lions Club and the Family Centre. Kara constantly looks for ways to make our community a better place and for ways to be helpful. Kara, your dedication and hard work have had a positive impact on the betterment of Fort Frances, and we believe that this recognition is well deserved. For these reasons and more, you Kara are one of our junior citizens of the year. ”

Campbell Sether is equally as involved.

“Campbell Sether has been an unofficial junior director of the Canadian Cass Championship for the past six years, he assists with the setup of the tent and equipment. He helps with cleaning and setup and removal of the chairs between events. Campbell assists with lights and sound at the bass tournament and assists with the cleanup and takedown of the event space. Campbell is also a volunteer for Kids And Company. He has attended every concert this past year and trains with the tech crew. Campbell is active in sports and has won awards for his positive attitude team motivation and good sportsmanship. He is a goalie and team leader on his hockey team. He also participates in track and field and works as the sound guy in school performances. Campbell models good sportsmanship and gentlemanly behavior in all that he does and serves as an inspiration for his peers,” Hallikas added. “Campbell also enjoys visiting residents at Rainycrest and always has a smile and a handshake for everyone that he meets. He assists at his aunt and uncle’s store and is always willing to lend a hand and help others. So Campbell your dedication and hard work have had a positive effect on the betterment of Fort Frances and we believe that this recognition is well deserved, for these reasons and more you Campbell are one of our junior citizens of the year.”

Hallikas closed the ceremony saying he believes the future of Fort Frances is bright.

“The future of Fort Frances is in good hands,” he said. “When we are blessed with such fine young people growing up in our community, Kara and Campbell. Congratulations and many thanks from your community for all that you do.”