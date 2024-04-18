Time for Duel’n Rockers

Two rocking chairs. Two rockers. And something new – a friendly competition. Who better than Travis Green of Green’s Brandsource and Jill Howarth of Leon’s to have some ‘duel’n’? Who will be the most successful in earning pledges for LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliary’s Rock’n for a Reason?

Every year the Auxiliary sponsors this event to raise funds to purchase hospital equipment. This spring, funds are designated for three specialized positioning wheelchairs along with new window blinds for patient rooms. Patient safety and comfort are the goals.

Community members and local businesses have always generously contributed to Rock’n. This year, donations can be made in several ways. Auxiliary members may approach you to sign their pledge sheet. Contributions can be dropped off at the hospital Gift Shop Monday-Friday from noon to 3:30 or stop in at your favorite furniture and appliance store and support Jill or Travis. Charitable tax receipts will be sent to donors of $20.00 or more.

Contributions can also be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce Business & Community Expo being held at the Curling Club on Friday, April 26th from 4:00-8:00 pm and Saturday, April 27th from noon – 4:00 pm. Visitors are invited to stop by the Auxiliary’s Rock’n for a Reason booth to find out about the LVGH Auxiliary and to check how the duel’n rockers are doing!