Three names in running for council seat so far

Three individuals have put their names up for the vacant Town of Fort Frances council seat.

The nomination period for the vacancy began on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, after town council elected to undergo an appointment process to fill the seat vacated by Mandi Olson in October.

The applicants for the position so far, and the date upon which they submitted their application, are:

Kevin John Douse – November 18, 2024

David Egan Sr. – November 19, 2024

Douglas D. Brown – November 26, 2024

Those interested in running for the council seat are required to complete an application package with a personal statement and schedule an appointment with the Clerk’s Office to complete their submission.

The period for applicants to submit their names for consideration will run until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

A Special Council Meeting will be held on December 17, 2024, to hear from each applicant, and provide council members a chance to ask questions of them and subsequently vote to appoint one to the vacant seat.