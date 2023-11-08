The Poppy Fund brings comfort close to home

Canadians wear poppies each year to honour the sacrifice made by our soldiers and veterans. It’s a small gesture of solidarity and support. As important as it is to wear a poppy, one of the lasting impacts is our contribution to the poppy fund. Each small contribution adds up to support local veterans and their families. The Poppy Fund is managed on a local branch level, by local volunteers, meaning every dollar you donate benefits the local branch, local veterans and local initiatives.

The money collected from the Canadian Poppy Fund is primarily used for:

Grants for food, heating costs, clothing, prescription medication, medical appliances and equipment, essential home repairs and emergency shelter or assistance for Veterans and their families in need

Housing accommodation and care facilities for Veterans

Funding for Veteran Transition Programs that are directly related to the training, education and support needs of Veterans and their families

Small comforts of home for Veterans and their surviving spouses who are hospitalized and in need

Veterans visits, transportation and day trips

Accessibility modifications to assist Veterans with disabilities

Proactive assistance to regain an active life through sport for injured or ill Veterans

Educational bursaries for children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Veterans

Support of cadet units

Veteran drop-in centres and services in communities where Veterans would benefit

Community medical appliances, medical training and medical research which will assist in the care of Veterans in the community

Support the work of Legion Command and Branch Service Officers across Canada in assisting and representing Veterans

Donations for relief of disasters declared by federal or provincial governments which impact Veterans in those communities

Promotion and administering of Remembrance activities to ensure Canadians never forget the sacrifices of Canada’s Veterans

Local Legions serve the community in many ways, and fundraising is an integral part of how their work is able to continue. So keep an eye out for ways you can support the Legion – monthly suppers, beer and burger nights, dances and catered events are all great ways to support the Legion throughout the year, and directly help local veterans and their families. And when you dig for change at the poppy box, try to dig a little deeper – every penny helps the people in our community who sacrificed for us.