Terry Fox Run planning meeting this Saturday; all welcome to attend

The Fort Frances Terry Fox Run committee is hoping to make this year’s event the best it can be. They’re inviting anyone interested in helping out with the event to come out to a planning meeting. It will be held Saturday, August 5 at noon, in the Volunteer Bureau, located in the old CN station on Fourth Street. It will be a chance to discuss plans for an amazing event!

The Terry Fox Run is a Canadian tradition, held annually in mid-September, to continue the work of Terry Fox. He died during an attempt to run across Canada, despite losing a leg to cancer, in order to raise funds and awareness for cancer research. Terry Fox succumbed to the disease in 1981. Since then, his family and the Terry Fox Foundation have continued the run in his memory.

Anyone interested in helping out with the Fort Frances event is welcome to attend.