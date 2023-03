SnOasis is back this Saturday! Grab your friends and family and head out for some winter fun.

This year, lots of organizations have joined up to make it the biggest SnOasis ever, with events at several locations throughout town. below is the full schedule of events.

To see it online, visit bit.ly/3Z7U4HO or find the “SnOasis 10 Together Again!” Facebook page.

Schedule of events

Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 NOON

DOT PAINTING

STEM SATURDAY

Rainy Lake Square

12:00 NOON – 3:00 p.m.

12:00 NOON: OPENING REMARKS & CANADA JAY MASCOT NAME REVEAL

AGINJIBAGWESI O’DIBAAJIMO MAZI- NA’IGAN – GOLDFINCH TEACHINGS

BANNOCK ON A STICK

BARBECUE

DAVID SUZUKI BUTTERFLY PROJECT

OUTDOOR GAMES & ACTIVITIES

Fort Frances Museum & Cultural Centre

12:00 NOON-3:00 p.m. – BUSKER CAFE

COLOURING STATION

FACE PAINTING

HOT CHOCOLATE & COOKIES – STORYTIME YOGA

Fort Frances Senior Centre

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

ALL AGES BRIDGE TOURNAMENT

*BASIC BRIDGE SKILLS REQUIRED

8th Street Trails

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

*Ski/boot fittings @ Curling Club

FIRE @ APPLE CIDER FIRE PIT

11:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.: INTERPRETATIVE TRAIL WALKS

Fort Frances Curling Club

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

LEARN TO CURL

*Guardians must sign waivers

*Curlers should wear stretchy pants & bring indoor shoes

Memorial Sports Centre 52 Canadians Rink

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

FREE SKATE

*Helmets mandatory for all skaters