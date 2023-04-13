Service Canada information session coming to Volunteer Bureau

Have questions about federal government services? Bring them to the Volunteer Bureau on April 28, when representatives will be on hand to facilitate and inform on all Canadian Revenue Agency and Service Canada programs.

Pre-registration is not required, but the information session will run alongside the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program. Those hoping to use that service, or apply for a Social Insurance Number, are asked to bring identification. Join us to find out more about…

Canada Pension Plan/ Old Age Security

Canada Pension Plan disability benefits

Passport services

Support for apprentices

Social Insurance Number (SIN)*

What benefits and credits are available

How benefit payments are calculated based on your tax return

How and when to apply for benefit payments

CRA services that might be available to you

* If you need a SIN, please bring: your birth certificate, certificate of Indian Status and any other forms of federal or provincial identification you may have.

The event will take place at the Volunteer Bureau, 140 4th Street West on April 28 from 10am-3pm.