Senior’s Centre gears up for jam-packed month of activities

Seniors in town will have plenty of additional opportunities to get together and have fun next month thanks to ongoing planning at the Fort Frances Senior Centre.

As June is recognized as Senior’s Month, the Fort Frances Senior Centre, also known as the Sister Betty Kennedy Centre, has been working on planning and hosting a number of additional events and activities for local seniors to enjoy. Board member and organizer Irene Laing noted that the centre wanted to honour the local seniors who make use of the facility by providing them with additional opportunities to come together and have fun.

Festivities kick off with a garage sale that will be held at the Senior Centre on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1. The garage sale will allow for visitors to check out some secondhand goods from other community members. Laing said the items donated to the garage sale must be clean and in good condition, however they will not be accepting clothes for sale.

Ed Larocque and Gloria Solderholm enjoyed a round of Bingo at the Fort Frances Senior Centre. June is Senior’s Month, so the Centre is planning a busy calendar of events to celebrate. – Louis Bergeron photo

Following the garage sale, seniors are invited to attend a Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich bar being held from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the centre on Monday, June 3. Seniors will be able to make their sandwich with eggs, sausage, cheese and english muffins. Cost to attend the breakfast sandwich bar is $3.

The Senior Centre will also be hosting a number of tournaments for seniors to take part in during the month, beginning with a pool tournament on Tuesday, June 4, beginning at 10:00 a.m., with an entry fee of $5. A Scrabble Tournament will then be held beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

Later that week, on Friday, June 14, the Senior Centre will be hosting Outdoor Games and a River Walk. Activities will include horseshoes, ladder toss, corn hole and hatchet toss. As part of the day, tickets for an ice cream at the Sorting Gap Marina will be distributed, allowing for seniors to enjoy a stroll along the waterfront to cash in their tickets.

Saturday, June 15 will feature Karaoke at the Senior Centre beginning at 6:30 p.m.

For those in the area who enjoy butter tarts, which is to say most of us, mark down Monday, June 17, for the Senior Centre’s Butter Tart Contest, which will allow individuals to enter in their own batch of butter tarts for judging, followed by coffee and butter tarts to enjoy. Laing noted there are rules to follow for the contest, and so anyone interested in submitting a batch of butter tarts should stop by the Senior Centre for the official rules.

Laing said the next event in the month would be a Pontoon Boat Ride, departing from the Rendez-Vous docks beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

Musically inclined Seniors are then invited to The Hallett Brewing on Friday, June 21 for Musical Bingo, which will test your knowledge of all things music, while also enjoying the ambience of the local craft brewery.

Finally, festivities for Senior’s Month will come to a close on Thursday, June 27 with a Mardi Grad Dinner being held at the Senior Centre beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Sprinkled throughout the month, Laing said, will be three different movies to enjoy, each falling on a Wednesday and beginning at 1:00 p.m. The first film, scheduled to be shown on June 5, will be ‘Fried Green Tomatoes,’ with a showing of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ on June 19, and ‘The Help’ being shown on June 26. Entry for each movie showing is free thanks to the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce, but there will be a small fee for popcorn.

To register to take part in any of the sales, competitions, games or tournaments, or to learn more about the Senior’s Month events, call the centre at 807-274-7656, or contact Laing at 807-271-2921.