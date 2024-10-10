Search continues for Trinity

The search for Trinity is continuing, eight days after she went missing.

Members of the Rainy River District, Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to actively search for Trinity after being reported as missing on October 4, 2024. A volunteer ground search is also underway. Volunteer searchers can check in at the Toy Lending Library on Couchiching. The searchers are also accepting donations of flashlights, bottled water, radios, vests and snacks.

Trinity was last seen on October 2, and has been reported missing by her family. Police are asking for all residents to check security footage, as well as outbuildings, garages and any areas she may be on their properties. A volunteer ground search has set up by the Toy Lending Library on Couchiching First Nation.

Officers are attempting to locate Trinity, described as a 23- year-old female, dark hair, brown eyes, slim build, approximately 95-100lbs, 5’1ft to 5’3ft in height. She was last seen wearing a dark coloured sweater, light coloured jeans with tears and black running shoes.

She was last seen on October 2, 2024, at approximately 6:25 p.m., walking into the Canadian National Railway (CN) yard located at the 400 block of Fifth Street West in the Town of Fort Frances. Investigators believe a person was jogging in the area at this time, and are urging them to contact police.

Officers encourage residents to routinely inspect their properties, outbuildings, and video surveillance systems. Officers are requesting property owners to review their video surveillance footage to determine if the missing person was captured on their camera systems.

For anyone with information regarding Trinity’s whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com/273 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.