Search continues for missing woman

Members of the Rainy River District, Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to actively search for Trinity after being reported as missing on October 4, 2024. An updated last known location is being provided for public awareness.

Officers are attempting to locate Trinity, described as a 23- year-old female, dark hair, brown eyes, slim build, approximately 95-100lbs, 5’1ft to 5’3ft in height. She was last seen wearing a dark coloured sweater, light coloured jeans with tears and black running shoes.

Trinity Maggrah, 23, was last seen on October 2. Police are asking all residents to scan security footage and check properties and sheds to aid in her search.

She was last seen on October 2, 2024, at approximately 6:25 p.m., walking into the Canadian National Railway (CN) yard located at the 400 block of Fifth Street West in the Town of Fort Frances. Investigators believe a person was jogging in the area at this time, and are urging them to contact police.

Officers encourage residents to routinely inspect their properties, outbuildings, and video surveillance systems. Officers are requesting property owners to review their video surveillance footage to determine if the missing person was captured on their camera systems.

For anyone with information regarding Trinity’s whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com/273 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.