Respiratory Outbreak Declared Over at Rainycrest Long Term Care

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has confirmed an end to the facility-wide Respiratory Outbreak originally declared at Rainycrest Long Term Care on March 12, 2024.

Restrictions on visitations, admissions, transfers, discharges, and social activities have all been lifted, however, Riverside urges all visitors to conduct self-screening before entering the facility and kindly asks everyone not visit if they are experiencing any symptoms of illness.

We continue to urge everyone to be diligent in practicing appropriate hand hygiene and infection prevention and control practices when visiting any of our facilities at any time. You can prevent getting and spreading infections by:

Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette, (into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow);

Immediately putting all used tissues in the garbage;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; and

Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.

The care and safety of our patients, residents, their families, and our team members remain our top priorities. We thank everyone for their understanding, diligence, and continued support.