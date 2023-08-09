Residents invited to support Ukrainian family settle in Fort Frances

Every day, air sirens sounded to warn the citizens of Ukraine of potential threats, says Yana Chupylka, who recently moved to Fort Frances to start a new life for her family.

The Russo-Ukrainian War began in 2014, not too long before Chupylka’s son Sasha was born. Chupylka says that on one occasion, when air alarms were not yet in place, a helicopter fell down into her son’s school, a memory that has scarred his mind forever.

“We lived in country where there is a war, every time the air alarm sounded, it was a terrible feeling. It was a feeling of fear for children’s lives. And my husband and I decided that we shall leave Ukraine and after I come to Canada with my children to start a new life,” she said.

Chupylka and her children arrived in Winnipeg in February 2023, and then moved to Fort Frances shortly after. Unfortunately, her husband was unable to join due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Still, Chupylka remains hopeful that one day they will reunite as a family in Canada, a far away country she knew would bring better opportunities for her children.

“It’s the country of immigrants, everyone is equal, we see the future for the children,” she said. “Today, all my hopes and expectations here come true. Even more, thanks to good people who supported me at the right time. I want to stay and make my life here.”

When the family first arrived in Canada, Chupylka says she felt both joy and sadness, although daily worries did not allow much time to be sad and the most important thing was that they did not hear and see explosions.

“I was impressed by the people, the kindness, sympathy, and support,” she said. “I missed for the normal life when people live in a normal country because [in Ukraine] we live three, four days no have light. In the winter it’s very cold at home, not have normal food for children.”

For the time being, Chupylka works full-time in housekeeping at the La Place Rendez-Vous. When asked about some of her biggest challenges since coming to Canada, she replied that most of her problems had been left behind in the Ukraine.

“In Canada, I don’t have big problems,” she said. “My children very like Fort Frances. My son likes school, my daughter like daycare, I like job, new friends, new work. It is beautiful.”

Still, as an immigrant, Chupylka has limited access to government support, faces genuine obstacles in learning the language, adapting to a new culture, financially supporting her family, and accessing child care for her three-year-old daughter Zlata.

Sarah Noonan, general manager at La Place Rendez-Vous Hotel, has been one of the key supporters in helping Chupylka get settled in the area, along with Duane Cridland, Wanda Johnson, and Yulia Korunnaya.

On August 1, Noonan created a GoFundMe page to help cover the basic necessities of housing and food for Chupylka and her children.

“Let’s stand together and support Yana as she strives to stay and thrive in Fort Frances. Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference in their journey towards stability and happiness. Thank you for opening your hearts and wallets to support this courageous family. Your kindness will leave a lasting positive impact on their lives,” the page reads.

To make a donation, view the GoFundMe page online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-ukrainian-family-in-fort-frances

Yana Chupylka, and her children Zlata, left, and Sasha, seen here celebrating Canada Day festivities in Fort Frances on July 1, 2023. Chupylka and her children left Ukraine due the war with Russia, and though there are struggles adapting to life in Canada, she said she is enjoying Fort Frances and hopes her husband will soon be able to join them. –Submitted photo