Rainycrest outbreak over for east wing; continues for west

Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit has declared the COVID-19 Outbreak in the East Wings and Special Care Unit (SCU) at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home over.

Restrictions are no longer in effect for residents and visitors in these areas. We continue to have our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices in place, which are designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community and those within our care.

The West Wings of Rainycrest are still in COVID-19 Outbreak.

Enhanced visitor restrictions and masking requirements remain in the West wing. Restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges, and large group social activities for West unit residents continue until further notice.

The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,

Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette (into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow),

Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away,

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and

Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.

Visitors should only visit one Resident per visit in outbreak areas,

N95 masks will be required by both staff and visitors in designated outbreak areas,

Additional PPE to be worn as instructed when visiting anyone in isolation.

The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are a top priority.

We thank everyone for their understanding and continued support at this time.