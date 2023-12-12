Police seek witnesses of early morning incident

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Police are asking witnesses and victims of an early morning incident to contact them, to aid their investigation.

Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with theft of a motor vehicle, impaired operation, and dangerous driving following an early morning incident.

On December 8, 2023, at 6:45 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to report of a stolen motor vehicle from a residence on Williams Avenue in the Town of Fort Frances. Police located the stolen motor vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle fled from police and damaged two police vehicles.

A short time later, officers located and arrested the driver at an address on Agamiing Drive.

As a result a 19-year-old Emo man, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Theft of Motor Vehicle; Flight From Peace Officer; Dangerous Operation; Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand and Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts.

The accused was held in custody until his bail hearing.

Police are investigating property crime incidents that may be related to this incident and are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying any potential victims or witnesses. Police are also asking that anyone residing in the east end of Fort Frances that has video surveillance from the morning of December 8, 2023, to contact the Rainy River District Detachment at 807-274-3322.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rainy River District OPP Detachment at 1-807-274-3322. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).