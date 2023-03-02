Police seek public assistance in fire case

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a dumpster fire and request public assistance in identifying potential suspects.

On February 27, 2023 at 2:12 p.m. Fort Frances OPP received a report of a fire that occurred overnight in a dumpster behind Scott Street. There was no major damage to any property except minor scorch marks to the dumpster. Two unknown individuals were observed on CCTV by the dumpster behind Scott Street. The fire was out when the call for service was made, and it was suspected to have happened at approximately 2:40 a.m. that morning.

The OPP is requesting members of the public to call 1-888-310-1122 for any information related to the fire. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca