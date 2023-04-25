Outbreak declared at Rainycrest LTC

Riverside Health Care in conjunction with the Northwestern Health Unit has declared a Respiratory Outbreak at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home.

Currently, this outbreak is isolated to only the West unit of the Home.

Enhanced visitor restrictions are in place that permit two (2) visitors or caregivers at a time in the affected unit. In addition, visitations with residents in the West unit must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas.

There are restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges, and large group social activities for West unit residents until further notice.

Riverside continues to have our detailed safety procedures and infection prevention control practices in place, which are designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff, the community and those within our care.

The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;

Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette, including sneezing/couching into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow;

Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; and

Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.

The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are a top priority.

We thank everyone for their understanding and continued support at this time.