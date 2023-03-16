OPP seeks snowmobiler for wellness check

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the driver of a snowmobile whose machine went through the ice on Rainy Lake near 5 Mile Dock Road to contact police so officers can conduct a wellness check.

On March 15, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Fort Frances OPP received a report of a snowmobile that went through the ice on Rainy Lake. Witnesses observed a snowmobiler go through the ice near 5 Mile Dock Road just east of Fort Frances. The operator exited the ice and was seen leaving on a separate machine. Police are looking to identify the driver so a wellness check can be conducted and confirm with the driver there were no other occupants.

OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and K-9 have been deployed to assist in locating the male.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.