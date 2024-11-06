November sees the return of Shine the Light Campaign to end woman abuse

November marks Woman Abuse Prevention Month, and Riverside Health Care’s Community Counselling Services, along with the Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope, is running their annual Shine the Light campaign to help bring an end to woman abuse.

The annual campaign was originally started by the London Abused Women’s Centre in London, Ont., and has since grown into a global movement to raise awareness and advocate for the end of women abuse, according to a press release from Riverside Health Care. The campaign uses the colour purple to represent courage, survival and honour.

According to Riverside Health Care, there will be several events happening throughout November to raise awareness and encourage involvement in the campaign and its mission.

the first event took place at the Fort Frances Civic Centre, where deputy mayor Mike Behan, along with representatives from Riverside Community Counselling Services, the Rainy River District Women’s Shelter of Hope and other members of the community saw the raising of the Shine the Light flag. Behan also read the official proclamation to declare November as Woman Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Fort Frances.

Friday, November 15, 2024, is designated as “Wear Purple Day,” which encourages the public to wear their favourite purple clothing in order to show their support for ending women abuse. Riverside Community Counselling Services also encourages local businesses to get in on the day by decorating their storefronts and windows with a purple theme. Later on November 15, Curvy Chick Boutique will be holing a special Tea and Scones Fundraiser from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. to help raise money for the Shelter of Hope, with tickets available at their website, curvychickff.com.

Later on in the month, the Fort Frances Public Library Technology Centre will be holding a free information session on intimate partner violence. This free session will be held on November 20, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Shaw Room at the library as a come and go event, providing valuable resources and information for those wanting to learn more.

For those who want to learn more about the Shine the Light Campaign, or to obtain posters, they are encouraged to contact Riverside Community Counselling Services at 807-274-4807 ext. 1. For more information on the campaign itself, visit the website at lawc.on.ca.

“This campaign symbolizes hope while reminding us that significant work still needs to be done,” Riverside said.

“Shine the Light on Woman Abuse offers an opportunity for individuals and communities to reflect, raise awareness, and engage in meaningful conversations about violence against women to drive lasting change.