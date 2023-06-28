Northwest Catholic District School Board staff recognized for excellence

The Northwest Catholic District School Board announced the recipients of Recognition of Excellence awards to several staff who have provided exemplary dedication and commitment at Our Lady of the Way School.

The board recognized Meghan Bourgeois, Lisa Cousineau, and Kendall Olson for their help during times when administration had undergone many changes. “All three have gone above and beyond,” a board member said.

Cousineau was the vice principal at St. Mary School and had grown up and attended the school in the past. “Every morning, she makes her way out here so that she’s the first one to greet custodians, staff, and students,” a board member said.

The board also recognized Shauna Hammond, executive assistant to the director of education, for her commitment, efficiency, and outstanding work ethic.

“Shauna is committed to her work and is always on top of what needs to be done,” said Jackie Robinson, director of education. “She’s a wizard at multitasking and takes very good care of the trustees, the director, and others. We have come to rely on Shauna for her efficiency and organizational skills to keep us all on track.”

“In her role, Shauna wears many hats. Executive assistant, travel agent, event planner, public relations representative, communications lead, website designer, innovator, and best of all, cheerleader,” Robinson said.

The recipients were announced at the regular meeting of the board that took place on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Our Lady of the Way School in Stratton, Ontario.