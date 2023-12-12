New staff join Town

The Town of Fort Frances welcomed several new staff members at last night’s council meeting.

Penny Hutton has rejoined the team at the Civic Centre, to fill the role of deputy treasurer. Although her role doesn’t officially begin until December 15, she was in attendance at last night’s meeting.

The By-law department will be getting some support, with the appointment of Corey Fehr, who has been brought on board as a By-Law Enforcement Officer. He will also fill the role of weed inspector for the Town.

Chelsea Greig will be filling the role of Communications Coordinator and Deputy Clerk. The newly merged role combined the Deputy Clerk role with Communications, which was previously managed within the by-law department. Greig will begin her role on January 8.

Mayor Andrew Hallikas thanked the Town’s staff and management team for their hard work and dedication during a period where many departments were left understaffed. With these key roles filled, Hallikas is anticipating that 2024 will be a “very productive year.”

Official announcements for a new economic development lead and permanent CAO also are expected in the near future; recruitment is nearing completion for both positions.