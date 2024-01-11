Multiple units join forces for major drug trafficking arrest

(FORT FRANCES) – On Monday January 8th, 2024, members of the Treaty Three Police Service’s (T3PS) Drug Enforcement Unit, T3PS Uniform members, the OPP’s Northwest Region Community Street Crime Unit (Fort Frances, Dryden, Red Lake), and the OPP’s Northwest Region Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau executed a search warrant on a residence in Seine River First Nation. Police were conducting a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) investigation which led to the search warrant on the residence.

As a result of the search warrant, Officers seized various amounts of Hydromorphone, Crack Cocaine, and Oxycodone. In addition to drugs seized, Officers also seized approximately $6,000.00 in drug related proceeds, a loaded handgun, ammunition, and other items related to trafficking illicit substances. A 22-year-old male and a 54-year-old female were arrested during the search warrant and charged with multiple criminal offences.

The 22-year-old male remains in custody and faces a dozen charges: Possession of a Schedule 1 substances for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and Opioid (other than heroin)- two counts; Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000; Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order; Obstruct Peace Officer; Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud); Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition; Carry Firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner; Possession of Prohibited device or ammunition for Dangerous Purpose; Possession of loaded prohibited or restrict firearm; Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm.

The 54-year-old female has been released on several conditions and has a court date in March, 2024 and faces the following charges: Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine and Opioid (other than heroin) – two counts; Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The public is reminded to please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Treaty Three Police Service with any information regarding the illicit sale of controlled and illegal substances. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-(800) 222-8477 (TIPS).