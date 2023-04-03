Motor vehicle collision leads to impaired charges

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation following a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 602.

On April 3, 2023, shortly after 5:30 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 602, approximately 1 km west of Fort Frances.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-years-old Guelph resident, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on May 15, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.